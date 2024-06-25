The Dubai government announced, on 29 April, the launch of a 'Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence', which is designed to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Dubai is currently the world's top location for attracting FDI in AI as a percentage of GDP and ranks seventh globally in readiness for adopting AI applications. The emirate hosts the headquarters of eight technology unicorns, which have leveraged the economic and investment opportunities provided by Dubai's technology sector and large-scale digital transformation projects.

The Blueprint is aimed towards achieving the targets set under the 'Dubai Economic Agenda D33' by contributing AED100 billion annually to Dubai's economy and increasing productivity by 50% through the implementation of innovative digital solutions.

The yearly plan aims to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, transforming Dubai into a global hub for AI governance and legislation. This initiative involves providing necessary resources to attract innovators and leading technology companies. It also entails the ongoing development of regulations and laws for AI utilisation across sectors.

The plan further aims to make Dubai a world leader in the adoption of AI in government operations by implementing AI tools in government projects and future initiatives, as well as supporting these entities in effectively adopting future technologies.

The first phase for this year includes the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer for Artificial Intelligence in each government entity in Dubai, who will spearhead plans and programmes for AI and advanced technology. The Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, which is part of the Dubai Future Foundation, will assess candidates for this role.

It will also see the launch of an AI and WEB3 Incubator, which aims to establish the largest hub for AI and technology companies, with the objective of attracting innovators, start-ups, and AI frontrunners from across the globe, and supporting them in transforming concepts into commercial products, as well as facilitating their global expansion from Dubai.

As part of the first phase, a new Dubai Commercial Licence for Artificial Intelligence will be introduced aimed at enhancing AI investments and attracting specialised companies and talented individuals from all over the world to work in an enabling environment. Land for data centres will also be fast-tracked to provide a conducive environment and to continue to develop world-class digital infrastructure.

"In 1999, Dubai commenced its journey towards the future by launching its digital transformation venture, which has continued to achieve major milestones leading to the recent unveiling of the Dubai Digital Strategy last year," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

"In recent years, the evolution of artificial intelligence has accelerated, presenting numerous opportunities for nations and governments adept at utilising it, while posing challenges to those unable to keep pace. This has necessitated swift and adaptive action plans responsive to rapid changes in technology and artificial intelligence."

"Similar to the recent updates with regards to regulating the virtual assets industry in the UAE, the introduction of these AI-related initiatives and programmes reflects the UAE's drive towards digital and economic transformation, with the aspiration to spearhead global technological advancements." said Zana Jablan Musa, Operations Director at Sovereign Corporate Services (Dubai,UAE)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.