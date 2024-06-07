Open Ears – Episode 2: Designer Mark Smith

Disrupting the jewellery industry: A conversation with former Swarovski designer, Mark Smith on new software technology and designing with light.
In this episode, Hanane Fathi Roswall from aera speaks with designer and entrepreneur Mark Smith from Hidden by Marks. Hidden by Marks is a tech startup disrupting the fine jewellery industry and creating the digital future of luxury goods.
Mark is an award-winning designer, and the co-creator of a revolutionary approach to creating complex design details of jewellery using parametric algorithms.
