Progress Towards The Regulation Of AI And Intellectual Property Rights In Egypt

During April 2024, The Egyptian Ministry of Justice, in association with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the British University in Egypt, recently held an international conference focusing on the impact of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") on intellectual property ("IP") rights. The conference was attended by ministers, judicial authorities, IP stakeholders, universities, researchers and experts in both AI and IP, from various countries.

The conference sought to address the intersection between AI and IP rights. Discussions were held about the global efforts to establish legal frameworks around AI and its impact on IP rights systems, the current status of AI in Egypt, and how to handle the legal challenges posed by AI, while still fostering innovation, advancing the economy and encouraging investment. Recommendations included the implementation of national legislation focused on the development of AI applications, and an amendment to the IP Rights Law (2002) to include regulations addressing the moral and financial rights associated with AI.

The conference demonstrates a proactive approach by the Egyptian Ministry, in collaboration with international bodies, in ensuring that the law is kept up to date with technological advancements, particularly in the age of digital transformation.

