PwC Malta Announces Tech Week 2024: A Deep Dive Into AI & Trust

Following on from last year's success, PwC Malta is pleased to announce the second edition of its annual Tech Week, taking place from 9 to 16 May 2024. This year's event will focus on the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the critical role of trust in this rapidly evolving landscape.

AI is not just a new set of tools, it's the foundation of a new world, pushing industries to transform and shape futures. As businesses, researchers, and entrepreneurs worldwide strive for autonomous AI, new business models are being introduced. However, this does not come without risks. From building confidence in AI reporting through assurance, integrating cybersecurity, ensuring human control of sensitive processes, adopting responsible AI that benefits society, to protecting privacy whilst keeping algorithms bias-free, managing these risks is crucial.

PwC Malta's Tech Week 2024 is dedicated to driving businesses towards the positive transformation of re-imagining and re-thinking the possible. The event supports the shift towards the adoption of more data-driven and customer-centric solutions, which are tech-powered and human-led. Themes such as AI and its impact on modern business organisations and cloud transformation as a continued resiliency safeguard partner will be presented through discussions, industry insights, technology solution demos and strategic perspectives.

The week-long event will kick off with the Intelligent Digital Conference on 10 May. This full-day conference is designed for C-suite executives and will bring together industry leaders to share insights through riveting keynotes and engaging panel discussions. The conference will provide strategic perspectives on AI's transformative impact and influence on the future of modern organisations.

Other notable events for Tech Week include the launch of a Hackathon in collaboration with the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST), a session on 'Navigating the Future – Trust in the Digital Age' to be held at the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, as well as a LinkedIn Live event on AI & Trust. The week will draw to a close with a PwC Alumni Event on 16 May.

