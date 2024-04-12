Luxembourg:
Episode 7 - The AI Factor: Legal Implications Of The Use Of AI-Generating Tools In The Music Industry (Podcast)
In this episode of our podcast series, David Alexandre and
Alejandro González Vega examine the legal challenges posed
by the use of AI-generating systems to create music, lyrics and,
particularly, to reproduce the voice of famous artists. From
copyright to image rights and privacy, the use of these new
technologies is not risk-free and may face legal consequences if
attention is not paid to the exclusive rights of third parties.
Originally published by 01 February 2024
