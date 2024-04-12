In this episode of our podcast series, David Alexandre and Alejandro González Vega examine the legal challenges posed by the use of AI-generating systems to create music, lyrics and, particularly, to reproduce the voice of famous artists. From copyright to image rights and privacy, the use of these new technologies is not risk-free and may face legal consequences if attention is not paid to the exclusive rights of third parties.

01 February 2024

