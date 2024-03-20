The much-anticipated Technical Forum 2024 in Vienna organized by PrimeGlobal, an international association of independent accounting firms of which Griffiths + Associates is a proud member, is finally coming.

The delegates are heading to Vienna from all over Europe as well as from other continents, such as Brazil and the USA. On behalf of Griffiths + Associates, the forum is being attended by Managing and Tax Director Peter Griffiths.

The 3-day event is poised to become a highlight for professionals in the accounting and advisory fields, offering a unique platform for comprehensive technical updates from industry experts.

The agenda is focused on people and new technology trends which will drive innovation and business growth:

AI and ESG: Exploring the impact of artificial intelligence and environmental, social, and governance factors on the future of businesses worldwide. Presentations will be delivered by Koen Aarns from Lefebvre Sarrut and Andrea Martens from the European Investment Bank. Francesco Lorenzi discusses the impact of ESG factors on employment and recruitment.

Global Minimum Corporate Tax Rate: Diving into the implications of a Global Minimum Corporate Tax Rate.

CSR Reporting: Gaining insights into CSR Reporting with Robert van Beveren & Thomas Snoei.

Fast Accounting in High Quality: Exploring technical knowledge and soft skills in management with Arkadiusz Szwak and Ferrari & Associati.

Electronic Invoicing: Diving into the world of electronic invoicing with Alberto De Giorgi and Hind Ait Lafquih.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.