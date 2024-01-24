When employees use AI at work, it can be a win-win situation for everyone. But what do they need to be aware of? Our short, free video will present the three most important points for a safe, sensible and lawful use of AI in five minutes. This is part 1 of our AI series.

Whether companies like it or not, more and more employees will be using artificial intelligence (AI) tools for their work. This makes it all the more important that they observe the basic rules for a safe, sensible and lawful use. We have produced a five-minute training and awareness video to convey some basic rules. These rules are presented by an AI in the form of a virtual avatar: Diana Perry.

self

At the moment, most companies still focus on prohibiting or limiting the use of AI. In contrast, our video aims at encouraging employees to use AI. However, they should do so responsibly. In five minutes, Diana Perry explains three points to keep in mind when using AI at work:

Check content, keep control: AI is excellent at generating text and other content, but does not really understand them. Therefore, answers may be inappropriate or incorrect. Employees are therefore reminded to check AI output to avoid embarrassing themselves or even harming others – and to stay in control. Diana also gives a tip on how to deal better use AI chatbots.

AI is excellent at generating text and other content, but does not really understand them. Therefore, answers may be inappropriate or incorrect. Employees are therefore reminded to check AI output to avoid embarrassing themselves or even harming others – and to stay in control. Diana also gives a tip on how to deal better use AI chatbots. Only use AI tools as approved: Because not all providers are trustworthy and secure, employees should only use personal data, confidential data and third-party works in applications that have been checked and authorised for use beforehand. Although certain precautions must be taken in advance for certain AI tools, it is generally possible to use them in compliance with data protection and other legal requirements.

Because not all providers are trustworthy and secure, employees should only use personal data, confidential data and third-party works in applications that have been checked and authorised for use beforehand. Although certain precautions must be taken in advance for certain AI tools, it is generally possible to use them in compliance with data protection and other legal requirements. There are already many rules on the use of AI: Even if many are calling for more regulation, there are already a lot of very specific legal requirements that must be observed for AI projects. For example, in some cases the law already requires transparency. These rules should be checked before projects are implemented. It is also necessary to clarify which ethical standards an organisation wishes to adhere to.

With regard to the first point above, we deliberately let our model Diana Perry talk about herself as an AI in the "first person" form in order to convey effectively how tricky it can be when a machine acts in the manner of a human. Here, we let the AI disclose its own secrets. However, we also want to make it clear that what Diana says does not come from her, of course, but from us – the specialists at VISCHER. She is presented as a virtual member of the VISCHER Data & Privacy team as we use her for our explainer and training videos and this helps us to communicate our content better. She also has her own email address. However, she will not write the content she presents on her own – and will not reply to it in an uncontrolled manner.

The latest version of the video is available for download in German, English and Frenchanc can also be found on YouTube. The video may be used free of charge for training purposes within your own company. Individual versions (e.g. with your own logo and additional or customized content) are available on request.

Would you like to receive further parts of our AI series or other content from us on the topic of AI? Then subscribe to our blog here.

The parts of our AI series:

Part 1: AI at work: The three most important points for employees

Part 2: Popular AI tools: What about data protection?

Part 3: AI: 11 Principles – and an AI policy for employees (coming January 29, 2024)

Part 4: How to assess the risks of both small and large AI projects (coming February 5, 2024)

Part 5: AI governance in the company (coming February 12, 2024)

Part 6: The flip side of the coin: Where we need to protect AI from attackers (coming February 19, 2024)

Part 7: The EU AI Act – what it means in practice for most companies (coming February 26, 2024)

Part 8: AI in financial institutions – opportunities and challenges (coming March 4, 2024)

Part 9: Use of AI in marketing: Competition law pitfalls (coming March 11, 2024)

Part 10: Feeding AI: How to commercialize data sets (coming March 18, 2024)

Sign up for the newsletter under the following link to make sure you don't miss anything.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.