When employees use AI at work, it can be a win-win situation for everyone. But what do they need to be aware of? Our short, free video will present the three most important points for a safe, sensible and lawful use of AI in five minutes. This is part 1 of our AI series.

Whether companies like it or not, more and more employees will be using artificial intelligence (AI) tools for their work. This makes it all the more important that they observe the basic rules for a safe, sensible and lawful use. We have produced a five-minute training and awareness video to convey some basic rules. These rules are presented by an AI in the form of a virtual avatar: Diana Perry.

At the moment, most companies still focus on prohibiting or limiting the use of AI. In contrast, our video aims at encouraging employees to use AI. However, they should do so responsibly. In five minutes, Diana Perry explains three points to keep in mind when using AI at work: