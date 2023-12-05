ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Tanya Attias is the founder and CEO of MedInt (medint.ai), a medical technology startup that is using AI and human experts to create a database to help doctors quickly make decisions based on the latest medical information.

Avraham sat down with Tanya to discuss how she came up with the idea, the challenges in building a team, getting investors, expanding their reach, tips for startup founders and much more.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.