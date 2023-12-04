Legal Design is a method for designing legal solutions that aims to "redraw" the way all lawyers apply the Law in their daily lives, by making it more user-centric. To learn more about it, we invited three international Legal Design experts: Angélica Flechas (Founder & CEO of Háptica); Antti Innanen (Founder & CEO of Dot. Legal Design); and Marie Potel-Saville (Founder & CEO of Amurabi). In this conversation, hosted by PLMJ's associate Tiago Guerreiro, the panel discussed the added value and use cases of Legal Design, as well as the importance of user research and cultural and gender specificities in the design of legal solutions, the intersection of Legal Design with Artificial Intelligence and the concept of dark patterns, about which we'll be hearing more very soon.

Listen the episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.