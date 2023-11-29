ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The father of artificial intelligence (AI), Professor Geoffrey Hinton, created shockwaves last week when he announced he was quitting his job at Google so he can speak out freely against the technology.

"It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things," said Prof Hinton, who joined the chorus of scientists, researchers and others sharing the same fear that generative AI poses a real threat to societies, with a desire to slow this frantic race and push firms to proceed in a measured fashion.

Read the full article by RHTLaw Asia Of Counsel Ben Chester Cheong on The Straits Times here: https://www.straitstimes.com/opinion/don-t-fear-ai-tax-its-use-and-redistribute-gains-to-people

Originally published May 9, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.