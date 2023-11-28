The Economic Development Board of Mauritius (EDB) led a delegation to the 26th Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town from November 14-16, 2023. Positioned as a prime platform for showcasing African tech advancements, the festival emphasized the continent's growing tech influence. Mauritius aimed to establish itself as a digital investment hub and showcased its capabilities. The delegation seized the opportunity to exhibit technological expertise, foster new business connections, and build networks in the digital industry.

The Mauritius booth attracted widespread attention, particularly for insights into setting up ICT businesses and available incentives. A networking session with Wesgro set the stage for future collaborations, with a planned Wesgro delegation visit to Mauritius in early 2024.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

