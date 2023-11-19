BERMUDA SHORTS – TECH TALKS S01 E16

Technology by nature is a constantly changing industry, and with the introduction of AI technology, more changes are surely coming. In this 'Tech Talks' episode, members of Appleby's Technology & Innovation practice in Bermuda discuss some of the changes – and the inherent challenges, threats and opportunities for Bermuda, and more broadly.

LISTENING TIME: 25 MINUTES

EPISODE BACKGROUND

The technology team includes our podcast host, Partner Jerome Wilson, who speaks to Partner Duncan Card about AI technology, Associate Carl Meyer about the digital asset industry, and Associate Karim Creary on how Bermuda's tech industry growth may bring more alternative energy sources to the island such as energy storage centres and modular reactors, and what regulation will be needed to support this growth.

Our legal experts discuss these topics and others – including privacy laws, cyber security, IT regulations, Bermuda's advanced (yet ever-evolving) digital assets legislation – and insights gained from recent technology and insurance conferences held in Bermuda.

