Luxembourg:
AI Unleashed: Optimising Risk Analysis With AI - How To Get It Right? | Season 2 - Episode 8 | 26 October 2023 (Video)
27 October 2023
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
AI unleashed: The EU AI Act, expected to enter into force in
mid-2024, introduces a risk-based approach to regulate the
development, commercialisation and use of all forms of artificial
intelligence. Bénédicte d'Allard and Delphine Garnier describe the four levels of
AI system risk providing examples and explain how Arendt can
support in-scope entities in complying with the new rules.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Luxembourg
Webinar: The Fintech Race In The GCC
AX Law
Our expert fintech lawyers & market players will dive into the real and practical topics in various fintech categories in the region with focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) & the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Fintech 2022
Walkers
Emergent fintech firms continue to grow in Guernsey, taking advantage of the Island's internationally recognised, flexible and forward-thinking regulatory environment in blockchain administration...
Securities Tokenisation In Guernsey
Carey Olsen
We have seen growing interest over the last year in tokenisation of securities. In this briefing, we set out what tokenisation is (and isn't), how it works, how we...