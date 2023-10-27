AI unleashed: The EU AI Act, expected to enter into force in mid-2024, introduces a risk-based approach to regulate the development, commercialisation and use of all forms of artificial intelligence. Bénédicte d'Allard and Delphine Garnier describe the four levels of AI system risk providing examples and explain how Arendt can support in-scope entities in complying with the new rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.