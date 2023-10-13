Luxembourg:
Countdown To Compliance: Deciphering DORA | Season 2 - Episode 6 | 12 October 2023 (Video)
13 October 2023
Arendt & Medernach
DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) entered into force in
January 2023 and will apply from 17 January 2025. 2025 may seem a
long way off but—given the scale of the measures that need to
be taken for such a compliance project—those 15 months will
go by very quickly, so there is no time to lose! Our experts Faustine Cachera and Bénédicte d'Allard will
steer you through the intricacies of this regulation, ensuring a
smooth journey to compliance.
