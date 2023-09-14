Luxembourg:
AI Unleashed: Which Liabilities For AI-induced Damages? | Season 2 - Episode 2 | 14 September 2023 (Video)
14 September 2023
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
While AI offers a range of benefits, it also raises a host of
legal concerns, and the current rules are not suited to handle
certain AI-related liability claims. Faustine Cachera and Ines Nibakuze discuss which laws and
principles may need to be invoked and how proposals in the pipeline
will help modernise existing rules.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Luxembourg
Are Crypto Assets Property In Law?
Ogier
With the rise of digital asset fraud and liquidations in the crypto industry globally, the courts have shown a continued willingness to assist litigants in overcoming the nuanced issues in the crypto present.