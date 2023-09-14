self

While AI offers a range of benefits, it also raises a host of legal concerns, and the current rules are not suited to handle certain AI-related liability claims. Faustine Cachera and Ines Nibakuze discuss which laws and principles may need to be invoked and how proposals in the pipeline will help modernise existing rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.