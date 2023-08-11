Luxembourg:
Industry Trends: Patenting Activity In The 21st Century (Podcast)
11 August 2023
Dennemeyer Group
with Kim Swanson, Head of Commercial -
Americas and Philip Cartlidge, Senior
Business Development Manager
The last twenty years have seen the emergence of incredible new
technologies, a renewed focus on sustainable solutions and some
notable economic fluctuations. A new study from Dennemeyer traces
the ups and downs of patenting activity across eight touchstone
industries to analyze the continuing state of innovation around the
world. Explore a few of the highlights of this report to uncover
the lessons history has to offer and what these trends might mean
for the future.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
