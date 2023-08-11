ARTICLE

with Kim Swanson, Head of Commercial - Americas and Philip Cartlidge, Senior Business Development Manager

The last twenty years have seen the emergence of incredible new technologies, a renewed focus on sustainable solutions and some notable economic fluctuations. A new study from Dennemeyer traces the ups and downs of patenting activity across eight touchstone industries to analyze the continuing state of innovation around the world. Explore a few of the highlights of this report to uncover the lessons history has to offer and what these trends might mean for the future.

