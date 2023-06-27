Worldwide:
Stijn Broecke On AI And The Labour Market (Podcast)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, Stijn Broecke, a senior economist at the OECD
who is leading their Future of Work initiative, talks about recent
OECD findings on how artificial intelligence is beginning to
reshape the world of work, what employers and employees think about
this, and the structural changes a rapid wave of AI-driven
automation may bring. Against a backdrop of rising inequalities, he
considers that role that dialogue can play, alongside investment in
skills, in smoothing the transition.
Discover our "AI and the world of work" series page
?here. ?
Our host, Deborah Ishihara, can be found ??here??.
Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading legal
alliance in employment law – ?iuslaboris.com?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Worldwide
The DLT Pilot Regime Of The EU
Gunnercooke
The EU Regulation 2022/858 is experimenting with technological and regulatory changes through an approach known as the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) pilot regime.
Regulation Of Crypto-assets Becomes Law
Dillon Eustace
On 9 June 2023, Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 on markets in crypto assets (MiCA) and Regulation (EU) 2023/1113 on information accompanying transfers of funds and certain crypto-assets...
New Rules On Marketing Cryptoassets
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The UK Financial Conduct Authority has published1 near final rules setting out its approach to regulating the financial promotion of ‘qualifying cryptoassets'. The new rules mean financial...