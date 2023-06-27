self

In this episode, Stijn Broecke, a senior economist at the OECD who is leading their Future of Work initiative, talks about recent OECD findings on how artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape the world of work, what employers and employees think about this, and the structural changes a rapid wave of AI-driven automation may bring. Against a backdrop of rising inequalities, he considers that role that dialogue can play, alongside investment in skills, in smoothing the transition.

