To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
How is AI changing the workplace and how reliable are text
generating chatbots, such as ChatGPT and what are the risks of
using these tools from a legal perspective? Rajesh
Sreenivasan, partner in Ius Laboris Singapore and expert in
technology, gives his insights. Debjani Aich, partner in Ius Laboris India,
asks the questions.
Ready to enhance your skills as an HR professional? Our
'Coffee Break'
videos are the perfect way to do it. Watch every Tuesday!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
After two failed attempts in 2011 and 2014 to amend Hong Kong's copyright regime due to a severe backlash over concerns about potential abuse and possible restrictions on free speech, the latest amendment is due to finally pass into law.