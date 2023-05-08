self

How is AI changing the workplace and how reliable are text generating chatbots, such as ChatGPT and what are the risks of using these tools from a legal perspective? Rajesh Sreenivasan, partner in Ius Laboris Singapore and expert in technology, gives his insights. Debjani Aich, partner in Ius Laboris India, asks the questions.

