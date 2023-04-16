European Union:
Artificial Intelligence, Intellectual Property And Judicial System
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The rise of artificial intelligence is revolutionising the field
of law, including intellectual property law. As we navigate this
new era of innovation, new rules should be considered for the use
of AI by IP practitioners to avoid violations of fundamental
rights.
Published in the International In-House Counsel Journal, Vera
Albino reflects on the challenges posed by artificial intelligence,
namely in the field of intellectual property law.
Read the full paper here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from European Union
Why A Successful Digital Transformation Needs People
Vendigital
Businesses choose to embark on digital transformation journeys for many reasons: in response to market conditions or shifts in customer demand, as a result of a strategic change of direction, or simply to address cost challenges and improve their bottom line.
Crypto Disputes: An Offshore Perspective
Walkers
The British Virgin Islands ('BVI') and the Cayman Islands have become the jurisdictions of choice for many developers and entrepreneurs when incorporating cryptocurrency exchanges...