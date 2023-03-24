BERMUDA SHORTS – TECH TALKS S01 E10

The digital assets space is evolving with increased global regulatory requirements. Discover why Bermuda is fast becoming the epicentre for well-regulated digital asset companies.

LISTENING TIME: 28 MINUTES

EPISODE BACKGROUND

Listen as Partner Jerome Wilson and Associate Carl Meyer welcome client Todd Crosland, Founder & CEO of CoinZoom, to discuss all things digital and blockchain. The digital assets space is evolving with increased global regulatory requirements – this is where Bermuda comes in. The trio discuss what makes Bermuda compelling for digital assets – from Bermuda's advanced regulatory regime to its thorough licensing process to ultimately its safeguarding of customer funds – all factors that led CoinZoom to select the jurisdiction for a Digital Assets Business Act (DABA) license when they decided to look at licensing offshore.

Todd also shares his entrepreneurial and fascinating background, and what led him to launch CoinZoom in 2020 – and how his exchange uses blockchain technology to facilitate free peer-to-peer payments globally and aims to provide consumers with a one-stop shop for digital assets. The group also discuss the future of digital assets and how the industry will continue to grow and become mainstream.

Bermuda is fast becoming the epicentre for well-regulated digital asset companies, thanks to its introduction of DABA, effective regulation and a business ecosystem comprised of digital asset experts. Reach out to Jerome or Carl to learn how your company can establish or conduct its digital assets business in Bermuda.

