Using technology to improve efficiency

EZOPS Founder and CEO Sarva Srinivasan was aware that there were age-old inefficiencies across the full range of market participants, asset classes and business processes. The company brought together a blend of decades of financial services experience with cutting-edge technology to eliminate these. The result: a company which harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to manage all aspects of data control, including reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation and reporting, at some of the world's largest financial institutions.

Photo – Mr. Sarva Srinivasan, Founder & CEO, EZOPS

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

Founded in 2014, EZOPS provides efficient and accurate data reconciliation and recon operations solutions for the financial services industry. Our team of experts and our cutting-edge technology incorporating machine learning enables EZOPS to consistently improve data quality for its clients. This is crucial for clients to make timely and informed business decisions in a fast-paced, highly complex organisation where the integrity of information is paramount. Further, EZOPS assists financial organisations identify and resolve errors and discrepancies, preventing potential financial loss, while meeting regulatory requirements.

Headquartered in New York, EZOPS operates 24/7 across the globe with offices in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information about EZOPS and EZOPS platforms, please visit www.ezops.com.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

A little-known fact about our company is that we have three of the top five fund administrators using us to support their NAV and Middle Office process. Also, the founding team of Bikram Singh, Dutt Chintalapati and I have together over 60+ years of experience in building successful enterprise businesses and managing global banking operations.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

We are currently focusing heavily on our software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering to support a variety of reconciliation operations for asset managers, fund administrators and banks – as well as firms that are in the process of migrating data and system to the Cloud. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and provide automated, flexible and scalable solutions that allow our clients to operate more efficiently and increase operational ROI.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

EZOPS is proud of the development and recent launch of the latest version of EZOPS ARO, a no-code, self-service data control and reconciliation platform that supports end-to-end management of data quality through its life cycle. ARO features an updated recon engine that improves reconciliation performance, surpassing prior SLA and featuring gains of over 100%. Developed with customer inputs, ARO also features enhancements to recon capabilities that support front office data control, middle office, transfer agency and investors services.

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

Malta is an effective jurisdiction to set up a business because of the forward thinking, collaborative nature of the companies and regulatory bodies. Given Malta's focus on finance and specifically the fund industry, we believe that establishing ourselves as a unique partner to firms based in Malta can help us advance our business in Europe.

What kind of people/companies in the financial services community would you want to connect with?

We would like to connect with fund administrators, banks and insurance companies but we can help any financial firm that is looking to digitise and automate data quality operations to add to their bottom line.

BIO:

Sarva Srinivasan is the Founder and CEO of EZOPS. He is a serial entrepreneur and a FinTech ideator. With more than two decades of experience in early-stage companies and founding startups in the US and India, he has harnessed emerging technologies to solve complex problems for financial enterprises across the globe.

