The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology ("MCIT") and Microsoft recently announced that OpenAI GPT had been activated in the Azure Qatar Cloud. The activation of the technology will give government entities access to some of the best artificial intelligence models in the world.

Generative Pre-trained Transformer ("GPT") technology is a language model designed to produce human-like text. The Qatar e-government portal, Hukoomi, will be one of the first portals in the region to adopt OpenAI GPT capabilities through Azure Qatar pursuant to the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy to enhance the user experience and to design original, creative solutions to problems and challenges that government entities face.

Azure Qatar is another step toward diversifying Qatar's economy and creating a knowledge-based economy.

