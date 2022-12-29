Thailand has issued the Royal Decree on Digital Platforms, which was published in the Government Gazette on December 22, 2022. The royal decree provides a grace period of 240 days from its publication for digital platform providers to take the actions necessary to ensure compliance. The key requirements are outlined below.

Definitions

The digital platforms subject to the royal decree include any intermediary digital platforms that provide a connection space for "business operators on a digital platform" and "consumers" via a computer network. Similarly, the definitions of "business operators on a digital platform" and "consumers" have been amended by excluding the offering of intangible assets through digital platforms, and the royal decree emphasizes that business operators on a digital platform are not included in the definition of consumers.

Notification Exemption

Under the royal decree, a digital platform provider under the supervision of other authorities, such as the Bank of Thailand and the Securities and Exchange Commission, or falling under the Electronic Transactions Commission's list of exempted digital platform providers is exempted from the requirement to notify the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) of the operation of its digital platform. The commission may also exempt any other digital platform service as it sees fit.

Extraterritorial Effect

Certain digital platforms located outside Thailand are subject to the royal decree and must appoint a coordinating person in Thailand. This requirement to appoint a local coordinator does not mean that overseas digital platforms have to establish their business in Thailand.

Digital Platform Certification Mark

The royal decree introduces an ETDA certification mark for digital platforms. Display of the mark appears not to be mandatory, but more specific rules, procedures, and other details will be prescribed at a later stage.

Data Sharing

The royal decree authorizes the ETDA to request or collect information in relation to a digital platform from other state agencies, pursuant to the law or contractual terms.

Digital Platform Providers' Obligations

The royal decree obligates certain types of digital platform providers (to be announced later by the ETDA) to notify their platform users of necessary information prior to or at the time of service, or upon any amendment to the information (such as altered terms and conditions), which may include the following:

Conditions for provision, suspension, or cessation of service (including clear and fair fees, remuneration, and expenses);

Criteria used to rank, recommend, or advertise goods or services;

Satisfaction ratings and feedback from users;

Access and usage of data shared with business operators on the digital platform;

Inquiries, complaints, dispute settlement, and timeframe for dispute settlement;

Responses to unlawful or sensitive content (including content rating practices); and

Any other matters as deemed appropriate.

