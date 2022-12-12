Artificial Intelligence: The European Commission proposed two complementary pieces of legislation: the AI Act and the AI Liability Directive to turn Europe into the global hub for trustworthy AI. How will the proposals prevent AI-related damage from occurring? What happens in case of harm by an AI product or service? Learn more about the proposals with Faustine Cachera and Ines Nibakuze.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.