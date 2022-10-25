ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Worldwide

Fintech Revolution Loizides & Economou LLC Cyprus had made some revolutionary steps when it comes to investing in fintech entities and the hundreds of gaming, foreign exchange companies and cryptocurrency entities are here to prove it.

EU Approves Crypto Assets Regulation: An Overview Of MiCA WH Partners The Markets in Crypto-assets regulation ("MiCA" or the "Regulation") has finally become a reality following its approval by the European Council on October 5, 2022.

EU Commission Proposes New Liability Rules On Products And AI Mayer Brown On 28 September 2022, the European Commission adopted proposals for two directives adapting non-contractual civil liability rules to artificial intelligence.

Reducing Cyber-Security Risks lus Laboris The vast increase in remote working since Covid-19 struck has elevated the risk of data breaches occurring. According to IBM's 2022 report , 83% of companies a data breach will happen sooner...

A Game Changer For Blockchain Regulation: The EU's Crypto Rules Reach The Final Stage Brown Rudnick LLP In a previous post we reported on the European Union's provisional agreements on (1) the Transfer of Funds Regulation extending anti-money laundering (AML) regulations to the transfer...