Lors d'une précédente brève du 26 septembre, nous évoquions la célèbre affaire DABUS. Dans cette affaire l'OEB et l'ensemble des pays qui ont jugé cette affaire ont refusé qu'une Intelligence Artificielle (IA) puisse être désignée en tant qu'inventeur.

Il existe toutefois deux exceptions : l'Afrique du Sud et l'Australie. En effet, ces deux pays sont les seuls à avoir accepté qu'une IA soit légalement désignée comme inventeur d'une invention brevetée.

L'avenir nous dira si d'autres pays se rangeront de leur côté.

Pour en savoir plus sur la décision australienne c'est par ici.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.