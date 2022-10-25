Worldwide:
L'inventeur Peut Être Une Intelligence Artificielle, En Afrique Du Sud Et Australie
25 October 2022
Novagraaf Group
Lors d'une précédente brève du 26
septembre, nous évoquions la célèbre affaire DABUS. Dans
cette affaire l'OEB et l'ensemble des pays qui ont
jugé cette affaire ont refusé qu'une Intelligence
Artificielle (IA) puisse être désignée en tant
qu'inventeur.
Il existe toutefois deux exceptions : l'Afrique du Sud et
l'Australie. En effet, ces deux pays sont les seuls à
avoir accepté qu'une IA soit légalement
désignée comme inventeur d'une invention
brevetée.
L'avenir nous dira si d'autres pays se rangeront de leur
côté.
Pour en savoir plus sur la décision australienne
c'est par ici.
