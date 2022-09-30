European Union:
Episode #3 | The Digital Services Act – DGA | 29 September 2022 (Video)
30 September 2022
Arendt & Medernach
The "Digital Services Act" aims at upgrading and
harmonizing rules throughout the EU. The main goal of the DSA is to
preserve fundamental rights of users by imposing more stringent
regulations on tech companies. Details with Sophie Calmes and Julien Pétré.
