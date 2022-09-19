The Digital Markets Act, or DMA, sets out harmonised rules in the European Union defining and prohibiting certain unfair practices by large online platforms qualified as "gatekeepers" and providing an enforcement mechanism based on market investigations. The goal is to protect competition and to create a fair environment for businesses and consumers. Details with Astrid Wagner and Sophie Calmes.

