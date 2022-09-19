Luxembourg:
Episode #1 | The Digital Market Act – DMA | 15 September 2022 (Video)
19 September 2022
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Digital Markets Act, or DMA, sets out harmonised rules in
the European Union defining and prohibiting certain unfair
practices by large online platforms qualified as
"gatekeepers" and providing an enforcement mechanism
based on market investigations. The goal is to protect competition
and to create a fair environment for businesses and consumers.
Details with Astrid Wagner and Sophie Calmes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Luxembourg
BVI Proposes Virtual Assets Framework
Appleby
The British Virgin Islands has become an attractive destination for technology entrepreneurs, particularly those connected with virtual assets. Recent years have seen the BVI...
UAE FinTech Chapter 2022
BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP
The United Arab Emirates ("UAE") continues to maintain its position as the leader in financial technology ("FinTech") in the Middle East.
Fintech 2022: British Virgin Islands Chapter
Appleby
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is recognised across the globe as a leading offshore financial centre which, as at 31 December 2021, had over 368,000 registered companies.