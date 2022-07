ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Israel

Fintech Update: SEC New Rules On The Issuance, Offering Platforms And Custody Of Digital Assets – What You Need To Know (Series 5) Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie In our Series 4 of these updates, we had looked at the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") requirements in relation to VASPs.

Fintech Update: SEC New Rules On The Issuance, Offering Platforms And Custody Of Digital Assets – What You Need To Know Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie In our Series 3 of these updates (LINK), we had looked at the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") requirements in relation to Digital Assets Custodians. In this current series,...

FinTech 2022 Banwo & Ighodalo The fintech ecosystem in Nigeria is largely comprised of businesses focused on mobile payments, digital banking, merchant solutions and personal finance, including wealthtech.

Series 1: SEC New Rules On The Issuance, Offering Platforms And Custody Of Digital Assets – What You Need To Know Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie Whether digital and virtual assets are, or need to be, regulated in Nigeria has been quite controversial in recent times.

Legal Considerations In The Use Of Artificial Intelligence Marcus-Okoko & Co Technology, as a concept, and a practical application of knowledge, has pervaded every given sector of life, including the Legal Practice. A core subset of Technology that is fast gaining...