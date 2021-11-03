Mauritius:
FSC Releases An FAQ Document On The Application Of Robotics And Artificial Intelligence In Advisory Services
03 November 2021
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The application of technology is becoming a staple across
numerous industries. With the recent adoption of robotics and
artificial intelligence in the financial advisory sector, the
Financial Services Commission ("FSC") released
the Robotic and Artificial Intelligence Enabled
Advisory Services Rules 2021 to regulate the operating
of this business activity. In this aspect, an FAQ
was issued on 28 October 2021 to provide clarifications
on this new form of business and regulatory implications.
Please find the FAQ HERE.
