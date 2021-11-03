The application of technology is becoming a staple across numerous industries. With the recent adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence in the financial advisory sector, the Financial Services Commission ("FSC") released the Robotic and Artificial Intelligence Enabled Advisory Services Rules 2021 to regulate the operating of this business activity. In this aspect, an FAQ was issued on 28 October 2021 to provide clarifications on this new form of business and regulatory implications.

Please find the FAQ HERE.

