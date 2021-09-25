2020 was a year of massive digital change in response to COVID-19. The pandemic has accelerated our understanding that technology can and must be a force for good.

From developing and distributing life-saving vaccines, to throwing businesses a lifeline by helping them pivot to online operations, to tackling climate change, to bringing about greater social equality through the power of online learning, technology's critical role in our world now and in the future has never been clearer.

One thing is certain as we move into 2021: Technology will continue to transform the way we live and work, and the pace will only quicken.

Here are the top 10 tech trends that we believe have the power to shape the year ahead: