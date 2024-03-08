On 9 February 2024, the BVI Financial Investigation Agency (FIA) issued an updated Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) Notification Form. The updated form must be used by relevant institutions and when submitting details to the FIA about the proposed appointments of an MLRO, current or past MLROs.

The FIA also expects this form to be used when notify that an individual has been designated to act as an alternative to the permanent MLRO. Such individual would then be responsible for assuming MLRO duties when the permanent MLRO is unavailable or absent.

The updated MLRO notification form can be accessed here.

