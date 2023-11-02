On the 24th of October, the FIAU hosted an AML/CFT conference for the investment services sector.

Senior Associate Mario Zerafa participated in a panel discussion entitled 'Ensuring Compliance within the Investment Services Sector' held during this event on behalf of MASA (Malta Asset Servicing Association).

The discussion focused on the outcomes of compliance examinations on investment services providers and funds, challenges in the sector regarding AML-CFT legislation, and the importance of ongoing collaboration between regulatory authorities and the private sector in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

