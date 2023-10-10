Law firm Partner, Dr Manfred Galdes, has been invited to participate in a podcast hosted by SiGMA World, on the development of Anti-Money Laundering policies in Malta.
The conversation addresses the impact of the FATF grey listing on various sectors, how gaming operators have evolved in their approach to compliance obligations and also the complexities of the fines issued by the FIAU in Malta and their appeal process, in Maltese courts.
Click here to access the episode.
