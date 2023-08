ARTICLE

Twin Conditions For Bail Under The PMLA Metalegal Advocates The stringent twin conditions for grant of bail to persons arrested under the offence of money laundering are always in debate with frequent changes in jurisprudence around them.

Explainer | Vijay Madanlal Choudhary And Others v. Union Of India And Others Tatva Legal The history of the PMLA can be traced back to the later part of the 1980s, when an urgent need was felt among various nations to protect their financial systems from money-laundering.

Addressing FOCC's Regulatory Hurdles Under The Non-Debt Instrument Rules Khurana and Khurana The blog piece analyses the regulatory barriers to downstream investments in India that require immediate attention and resolution from the appropriate authorities.

Doctrine Of Legitimate Expectation S&A Law Offices Legitimate Expectation means that a person may have a reasonable expectation of being treated in a certain way by administrative authorities owing to some consistent practice in the past or an express promise made by the concerned authority.

The Indian Anti-Money Laundering Regime: New Compliance Obligations Around Virtual Digital Assets AZB & Partners Crypto-based assets continue to keep regulators across the world on their toes. The race to develop effective regulation for the ever-evolving range of crypto- based assets is riddled with roadblocks...