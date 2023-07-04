Ganado Advocates has contributed the Malta chapter in the 2023 edition of the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG) to anti-money laundering (AML).

The guide addresses various aspects of AML, such as the enforcement of laws against criminal activities, regulations and actions taken by administrative bodies, as well as the obligations placed on financial institutions and other businesses.

Click here to view the publication.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.