Malta:
Anti-money Laundering In Malta
04 July 2023
Finance Malta
Ganado Advocates has contributed the Malta chapter in the 2023
edition of the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG) to
anti-money laundering (AML).
The guide addresses various aspects of AML, such as the
enforcement of laws against criminal activities, regulations and
actions taken by administrative bodies, as well as the obligations
placed on financial institutions and other businesses.
Click here to view the publication.
