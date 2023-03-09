Background

Following the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union of 22 November 2022 confirming the invalidity of the general public's access to information on beneficial ownership, the Luxembourg Business Register ("LBR") decided to limit the access to the Registre des Bénéficiaires Effectifs ("RBE") to professionals within the meaning of Article 2 of the amended law of 12 November 2004 on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing ("Professionals").

Since 1 February 2023, the LBR has put in place a new procedure for entities ("Entities") registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register ("RCS") to access their own RBE data by means of a confidential code (PIN Code).

New procedure

From now on, the relevant Entities' personel will be able to access their own RBE data based on the following procedure:

Sending by the LBR of a postal letter to the head office of the Entities - the letter will provide for a personal and confidential access code valid for 3 years; Connection to the LBR website upon receipt of the access code through the RBE portal and access the "View" menu – A Luxtrust or eIDAS certificate is required for the connection; Selection of "View my entity's RBE file (by code)" to view the entity's data; Completion, in the appropriate fields, of the RCS number and the PIN Code; Consultation of the Entities' data and possibility to order an RBE extract (against payment) via the "Available services" tab.

