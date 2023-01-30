On Thursday 26 January 2023 the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun along with distinguished personalities were present for a workshop at the Intercontinental Hotel in Balaclava.

Despite its removal from the FATF grey list and the blacklist of the European Union (EU), Mauritius continues its collaboration between Member States and development partners such as the EU, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to consolidate actions in addressing Good Governance, Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

The workshop, co-hosted by Mauritius and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), is being held from 26 to 30 January 2023 with the participation of representatives from around 35 countries.

Mr. Seeruttun, also highlighted the launch of an OACPS Virtual Platform for intra-ACP exchange of information on tax and money laundering and terrorist financing during his speech.

