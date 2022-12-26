The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) has issued the Implementing Procedures – Part II addressed to accountants and auditors. Drafted in conjunction with the Malta Institute of Accountants, these Implementing Procedures – Part II are intended to clarify how particular obligations arising from the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Prevention of the Money Laundering and Funding of Terrorism Regulations and the Implementing Procedures – Part I are to be implemented by accounting and auditing professionals.

The Implementing Procedures become applicable as of 1st April 2023, until when accountants and auditors are to continue implementing their anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) obligations in line with current legislation, the Implementing Procedures – Part I and any other guidance provided by the FIAU. The document in caption can be accessed through the button below.

This information was originally published by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) on the 20th of December 2022.