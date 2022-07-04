Click here to listen to the podcast

The latest episode of Arendt's podcast Arendt We Live is devoted to financial and economic crime. What risks and obligations does a company need to consider in order to prevent and combat fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing? How can the stakes best be understood?

Arendt's subject matter experts share answers to these questions using two real-life examples.

Today, financial and economic crime can take many forms. Companies are exposed to crime risk of many different types based on what they hold accountability for. Economic players, particularly in the financial sector, are now taking an increasingly active role in the fight against fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing.

In light of the obligations they now face, such as AML and KYC procedures, financial institutions are being exposed to new types of risks.

How should these issues be approached? What are these risks and how can we limit them? How should we react when we encounter fraud, or when the company comes under suspicion? All these questions are central to the concerns of business leaders.

The 7th episode of Arendt We Live addresses them directly, by analysing two real-life examples.

To discuss this topic, our podcast has brought together Jean-Luc Putz, Partner in Business Crime and Employment Law at Arendt & Medernach; Stéphanie Lhomme, Director at Arendt Regulatory & Consulting and Head of Forensic Investigations, Corporate Intelligence and Litigation Support and Sandrine Périot, Partner at Arendt Regulatory & Consulting and specialist in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

