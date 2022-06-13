This is the second article devoted to the potential inclusion of the Russian Federation in the FATF Blacklist and recognition of Russia by the Government of the USA as a state sponsoring terrorism. Within this publication, we throw some light on the criteria and ground for the inclusion of a country in the FATF Blacklist, as well as the procedure and potential consequences of such countmeasure by FATF. To resync, the first article is available HERE and deals with more general aspects of the topic.
CRITERIA AND GROUNDS FOR INCLUSION OF A COUNTRY IN THE BLACKLIST
Subsection 1.1. General criteria for countries' compliance with the FATF requirements and practices
The following are general requirements and expectations of the FATF for the countries wishing to avoid being blacklisted. These include:
1. Requirements for the legal system (such as criminalization of money laundering and financing of terrorism, etc.)
- Criminalization of money laundering and financing of
terrorism
- Confiscation, freezing and seizure of proceeds of crime
- Proper functioning of the financial control body and the law enforcement system
2. Measures aimed at preventing money laundering and financing of terrorism, which should be carried out by financial institutions, non-financial economic entities, as well as officials (such as proper customer and information storage control, etc.)
- Proper customer and information storage control
- Suspicious transaction and compliance reports
- Designation of a body authorized to impose sanctions for money
laundering or financing of terrorism
- Sanctions should apply not only to legal entities and financial
institutions, but also to their directors and members of the
collective management bodies
- Sanctions should include the authority to impose disciplinary and financial penalties, the powers to suspend, revoke or cancel a license of the financial institution
3. Requirements for the system of counteraction of money laundering and financing of terrorism
4. Availability of a competent authority with the necessary powers, as well as adequate funding for its activities
5. Access to information on beneficial ownership and relationships of control
6. International cooperation
- Mutual legal assistance
- Countries should be able to provide the widest possible range
of mutual legal assistance in investigations, prosecutions and
related proceedings. Mutual legal assistance should include
assistance of the following nature: (a) preparation, retrieval and
seizure of information, documents or evidence (including financial
records) from financial institutions or other natural persons or
legal entities; (b) receipt of evidence or statements from
individuals; (c) provision of originals or copies of relevant
documents and records, as well as any other information and
evidence; (d) service of procedural documents; (e) facilitating the
voluntary appearance of persons for the purpose of providing
information or testimony to the requesting country; and (f)
identifying, freezing, seizing or confiscating assets legalized or
intended for money laundering, proceeds of money laundering and
assets used or intended for financing of terrorism; as well as
instruments of such crimes and assets of the relevant value
- Mutual legal assistance should not be prohibited or burdened by
unreasonable, disproportionate or excessively restrictive
conditions9
- Existence of appropriate laws and procedures to ensure
efficient and timely response to the requests for mutual legal
assistance related to the identification, freezing, seizure or
confiscation of: (a) laundered property, (b) proceeds from, (c)
instruments used for, or (d) instruments intended to be used for
money laundering and/or financing of terrorism
- Extradition
- Providing responses to international inquiries about non-profit organizations
7. Countries should sign and ratify or otherwise become parties to the Convention on the Financing of Terrorism and fully implement it. Countries must fully implement the UN Security Council resolutions on preventing and combating the financing of terrorism. These include the UN Security Council Resolutions S/RES/1267(1999) and S/RES/1373(2001). Relevant laws, regulations and measures must be adopted to comply with these Resolutions
8. Control over the national non-profit sector
9. Protection of the non-profit sector from its use for terrorist financing purposes through advocacy and effective oversight
10. Detection and elimination of terrorist abuses of non-profit organizations through effective investigations and information gathering
9.
9. Possible examples of such conditions (for w hich reasonableness, proportionality or limitation should be assessed) may include: general refusal to provide assistance on the grounds that legal proceedings have not been instituted in the requesting country; the possibility of requesting a formal conviction for the provision of legal assistance; excessively strict interpretation of the principles of reciprocity and double criminality.
