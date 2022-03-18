ARTICLE

Developing an AML/CFT program is the first step toward achieving regulatory compliance, protecting your reputation and having measures in place to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. In-depth knowledge and understanding of the complexities within the AML/CFT legislation is imperative and requires a competent advisor, even if it means seeking external assistance.

Watch our informative video featuring CSB Group Senior Manager - Tax and Regulated Industries, Dr Franklin Cachia as he explains the fundamentals in implementing an effective AML/CFT Compliance Program.

