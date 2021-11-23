ARTICLE

The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius is currently holding a two day workshop centred around the role of Beneficial Ownership ("BO") Registers as a tool to ensure transparency of beneficial owners, legal persons, trusts and similar legal arrangements.

As an initiative of the Registrar of Companies and the EU Global Facility on AML/CFT, this workshop is part of a series of activities which has been organized in Mauritius from 17 to 25 November 2021, with an aim to address the jurisdictional challenges that Mauritius and Europe face in terms of implementing BO Registers.

