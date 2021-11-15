The Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") has, with effect from 9 October 2021, replaced the ad hoc approval regime under paragraph 9 of the Third Schedule to the Securities and Futures Act ("SFA") and paragraph 11 of the First Schedule to the Financial Advisers Act ("FAA") for cross-border business arrangements between certain specified financial institutions (each a "Specified FI") and their foreign related corporations ("FRCs") with an automatic exemption regime (the "FRC Framework").
Along with the introduction of the FRC Framework, MAS has also introduced a similar exemption framework for cross-border business arrangements between the Singapore and foreign branches of a Specified FI (the "Branch Framework").
This client update presents an overview of the key elements under the FRC Framework and the Branch Framework (collectively, the "Exemption Framework").
Summary of Key Elements under the Exemption Framework
|Requirements for cross-border business arrangements
|The Exemption Framework applies to the following types of cross-border business arrangements under the SFA and the FAA respectively:
|SFA
|FAA
|
For the purposes of the SFA, the Specified FIs would be:
The eligible cross-border business arrangements would be between the abovementioned Specified FIs on the one hand, and their FRCs, and between the abovementioned Specified FIs and their foreign head offices or branches ("Foreign Offices" or "FOs"), provided that:
Additionally, for Specified FIs dealing in capital markets products, their FRCs and FOs will be able to provide product financing or custodial services, even if the Specified FIs themselves are not licensed or exempt to carry out such activities.
|
For the purposes of the FAA, the Specified FIs would be:
The eligible cross-border business arrangements would be in respect of financial advisory service (other than advising by issuing or promulgating research analyses or reports) between the above-mentioned Specified FIs on the one hand, and their FRCs, and between the abovementioned Specified FIs and their FOs, provided that:
|Notification requirements
|
The Specified FI must lodge with MAS:
|Regulatory status
|Requirements for arrangements involving FRCs
|
The FRC must:
|Requirements for arrangements involving FOs
|
The Specified FI must:
|Permissible clientele
|Generally, the range of permissible clientele will be limited to accredited investors, institutional investors, and expert investors. However, this will be subject to any variation of permissible clientele that MAS may impose on the Specified FI.
|Internal controls requirement
|
Specified FIs with arrangements with their FRCs / FOs must put in place the following:
The Specified FIs must also be able to provide MAS with the above documents (translated to English if necessary) upon request.
|AML/CFT requirement
|
The Specified FIs must ensure that their FRCs / FOs are held to the same standard of requirements imposed under the relevant MAS Notice(s) on AML/CFT applicable to the FIs. In particular, they must:
|Annual reporting requirement
|
An annual declaration in relation to the Specified FI's cross-border business arrangement must be lodged in Form FR with MAS no later than 5 months from the end of the financial year. 2
This annual declaration must also be certified by an internal or external auditor.
|Arrangements involving issuing or promulgating research reports
|All arrangements concerning issuing or promulgating research analyses or reports concerning any investment product will be exempt under regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations, and as such, will be excluded from the Exemption Framework.
Treatment of Existing Arrangements
With the coming into operation of the Exemption Framework, the MAS is no longer accepting applications for ad hoc approval of cross-border business arrangements under paragraph 9 of the Third Schedule to the SFA and paragraph 11 of the First Schedule to the FAA.
In respect of existing cross-border business arrangements already approved under the ad hoc approval framework, there will be a 12-month period (i.e. until 8 October 2022) for the Specified FI to notify MAS via the submission of Form FN and to transition to the Exemption Framework. Thereafter, the ad hoc approval will be invalidated and the cross-border business arrangement will instead be governed by the Exemption Framework.
Final Comments
We would add as a final note that section 366(2)(k) of the Companies Act (Cap. 50 of Singapore) ("CA") is presently drafted to operate in tandem with the previous approval regimes under the SFA and FAA. Thus, for purposes of the CA, a foreign company shall not be regarded as carrying on business in Singapore for the reason only that, in Singapore, it effects any transaction through its related corporation licensed or approved under any written law by the MAS, under an arrangement approved by the MAS.
However, with the new Exemption Framework in effect, it is unclear if section 366(2)(k) of the CA in its present form will serve to allow FRCs and/or FOs of Specified FIs to avoid registration requirements under the CA when conducting their cross-border business arrangements.
New Instruments
The legislative references in respect of the new Exemption Framework are set out below, all of which are available on Singapore Statutes Online:
- Securities and Futures (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Offices) Regulations 2021
- Securities and Futures (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Related Corporations) Regulations 2021
- Securities and Futures Act (Amendment of Third Schedule) Order 2021
- Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) (Amendment No. 4) Regulations 2021
- Financial Advisers (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Offices) Regulations 2021
- Financial Advisers (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Related Corporations) Regulations 2021
- Financial Advisers Act (Amendment of First Schedule) Order 2021
- Financial Advisers (Amendment No. 3) Regulations 2021
The relevant MAS materials are set out below, all of which are available on the MAS website:
- Response to Consultation on Proposed Exemption Framework for Cross-Border Business Arrangements of Capital Markets Intermediaries Involving Foreign Offices
- FAQs on the Exemption Frameworks for Cross-Border Business Arrangements of Capital Markets Intermediaries Involving Foreign Related Corporations and Foreign Offices
- Notice SFA04-N17 on Requirements in relation to Cross-Border Arrangements under the Securities and Futures (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Related Corporations) Regulations 2021
- Notice SFA04-N18 on Requirements in relation to Cross-Border Arrangements under the Securities and Futures (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Offices) Regulations 2021
- Notice SFA 04-N19 to Specified Persons in relation to Cross-Border Arrangements under the Securities and Futures (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Related Corporations) Regulations 2021 on Prevention of Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism
- Notice SFA 04-N20 to Specified Licence Holders and Specified Exempt Persons in relation to Cross-Border Arrangements under the Securities and Futures (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Offices) Regulations 2021 on Prevention of Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism
- Notice FAA-N22 on Requirements in relation to Cross-Border Arrangements under the Financial Advisers (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Related Corporations) Regulations 2021
- Notice FAA-N23 on Requirements in relation to Cross-Border Arrangements under the Financial Advisers (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Offices) Regulations 2021
- Notice FAA-N24 to Specified Financial Advisers in relation to Cross-Border Arrangements under the Financial Advisers (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Related Corporations) Regulations 2021 on Prevention of Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism
- Notice FAA-N25 to Licensed Financial Advisers and Specified Exempt Financial Advisers in relation to Cross-Border Arrangements under the Financial Advisers (Exemption for Cross-Border Arrangements) (Foreign Offices) Regulations 2021 on Prevention of Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism
- Form FR - Annual Declaration for Arrangements with Foreign Related Corporations and/or Foreign Offices notified under the Exemption Regulations
- Form FC - Notification for Change in Particulars to Arrangements with Foreign Related Corporations and/or Foreign Offices notified under the Exemption Regulations
- Form FN - Notification for Arrangements with Foreign Related Corporations and/or Foreign Offices under the Exemption Regulations
Footnotes
1. Please note that cross-border business arrangements between registered fund management companies ("RFMCs") and their FRCs / FOs do not fall within the Exemption Framework, as RFMCs are not considered to be CMSL holders.
2. Given that the annual reporting process under the Exemption Framework involves new pieces of information, MAS will defer the due date of the first round of annual reporting to 2023.
