The Financial Action Task Force (“FATF”) Africa/Middle East Joint Group (“AME JG”) delegation is currently in Mauritius from 13 September to 15 September 2021 to conduct its on-site inspections to verify the recent implementation of Mauritius's AML/CFT reforms (further to the FATF action plan) and to determine the institutional capacity and political commitment to implement those reforms over the medium and long term. This is part of the process to remove Mauritius from the FATF Grey List, whose decision will be taken during the next plenary session of the FATF in October 2021.

It is good to also note that the progress of the Mauritian jurisdiction has been commendably positive so far. Following the 42nd Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) Task Force meeting held recently, it is confirmed that Mauritius is now Compliant or Largely Compliant in 39 out of the 40 FATF Recommendations on Technical Compliance (3 Recommendations were upgraded to a more positive rating), with only Recommendation 15 (New Technologies) rated as Partially Compliant. Please find more details in the full communiqué HERE.

