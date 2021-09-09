Luxembourg:
Raising The Bar: Luxembourg AML Compliance
09 September 2021
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Luxembourg's Anti-money laundering and Counter-terrorism
Financing legal requirements for investment funds are broad in
scope and applicable to both regulated and unregulated funds.
With the investment fund sector identified as high risk by the
country's 2020 National Risk Assessment, operators of funds of
all types and sizes should be keenly aware of their obligations
under the law.
To view the article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Luxembourg
FDI And The EU Regulation 2019/425
STA Law Firm
The European Union (EU) spans with twenty-eight (28) member states which have a combined population of approximately 500 million people.
100% Foreign Ownership For The Maritime Sector In The UAE
BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP
The maritime sector has always been significant to the growth of the UAE economy over the decades. This has been most apparent in Dubai where the creation of Jebel Ali Port and the Dubai Dry Docks in the 1970's...