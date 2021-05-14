By means of the Amendments, 'supervisory authority' is now defined as follows:

Article 2(1)

The PMLFTR defines 'trust and company service provider' as follows: (a) provides trustee or other fiduciary services, whether authorised or required to be authorised, in terms of the Trusts and Trustees Act, other than persons acting as trustees in terms of article 43A of the said Act; (b) acts as a company service provider, whether registered or notified, or required to be registered or notified in terms of the Company Service Providers Act; (c) arranges, by way of business, for another person to act as a trustee of an express trust or a similar legal arrangement; (d) arranges, by way of business, for another person to act as a fiduciary shareholder for another person other than a company listed on regulated market that is subject to disclosure requirements in conformity with the Financial Markets Act or subject to equivalent international standards.