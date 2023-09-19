The EDB actively engaged in the Singapore Mining Day conference, held on September 15, 2023, spotlighting the Mauritius International Financial Centre (IFC) as a risk mitigation hub for cross-border investments.

The Deputy CEO of EDB delivered a compelling presentation, emphasizing the secure and business-friendly environment of the Mauritius IFC, highlighting suitable company structures for mining operators and underlining the potential for regional headquarters and treasury centers. Mauritius' security, robust legal framework, favorable tax policies, global market access, financial expertise adherence to international standards, and economic stability were key points of focus.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

