To obtain a mining license in Ghana, the procedures of the Minerals Commission of Ghana will have to be followed. The various kinds of mining licenses in Ghana include the following:
TYPES OF LICENSES
- Reconnaissance
- Restricted Reconnaissance
- Prospecting
- Restricted Prospecting
REGULATORS
- Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources
- Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
- Minerals Commission
- Forestry Commission
- Environmental Protection Authority
HOW CAN YOU OBTAIN A MINING LICENSE IN GHANA?
- You will first have to submit your application to the Minerals Commission.
- After the submission of the application, the Minerals Commission will publish particulars of the application in the Gazette (the government's official publication)
- The various stakeholders in the mining industry (Forestry Commission, Environmental Protection Agency etc.) will then submit any concerns they have to the Minerals Commission on your application.
- If satisfied, the Minerals Commission will recommend your application to the Minister responsible for Natural Resources.
- The Minister will decide whether or not your application should be approved.
- If your application is approved, you must pay the applicable registration and licensing fees.
- After paying the requisite fee, the Minister will issue the license to you.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.