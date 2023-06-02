To obtain a mining license in Ghana, the procedures of the Minerals Commission of Ghana will have to be followed. The various kinds of mining licenses in Ghana include the following:

TYPES OF LICENSES

Reconnaissance

Restricted Reconnaissance

Prospecting

Restricted Prospecting

REGULATORS

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

Minerals Commission

Forestry Commission

Environmental Protection Authority

HOW CAN YOU OBTAIN A MINING LICENSE IN GHANA?

You will first have to submit your application to the Minerals Commission. After the submission of the application, the Minerals Commission will publish particulars of the application in the Gazette (the government's official publication) The various stakeholders in the mining industry (Forestry Commission, Environmental Protection Agency etc.) will then submit any concerns they have to the Minerals Commission on your application. If satisfied, the Minerals Commission will recommend your application to the Minister responsible for Natural Resources. The Minister will decide whether or not your application should be approved. If your application is approved, you must pay the applicable registration and licensing fees. After paying the requisite fee, the Minister will issue the license to you.

