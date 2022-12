ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Chile

New Changes To The Mining Legal Framework In Chile Urzua Abogados Amendments to the Chilean mining legal framework in the last four decades have been infrequent and have not involved deep changes.

Changes To The Mining Legal Framework In Chile Urzua Abogados Chile is a country rich in natural resources -especially copper and lithium- with a long tradition in mining. In the last three decades, it has attracted large amounts of foreign investment...

Green Hydrogen: The Energy Of The Future CorralRosales Green hydrogen is emerging as a major alternative when it comes to taking on climate change.

ANM Edita Resolução Com Novas Regras Para Apuração De Infrações, Sanções E Valores Das Multas Aplicáveis A Agentes Infratores De Regras Do Setor De Mineração Tauil & Chequer Em 01 de dezembro de 2022, foi divulgada a Resolução nº 122, de 28 de novembro de 2022 da Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM), que dispõe sobre os procedimentos para apuração de infrações...

New Regulations On Offshore Power Generation Tauil & Chequer Following the enactment of Decree No. 10,946/2022 ("Decree"), the Brazilian legal framework for offshore power generation projects has been further regulated by (i) MME1 Ordinance No. 52/2022 ("Ordinance")...